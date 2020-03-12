Stephen Standifird named Bradley University’s 12th President

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has selected its newest president.

Stephen Standifird, dean of Butler University’s Andre B. Lacy School of Business, will become Bradley University’s 12th president effective June 15. Presidential search co-chairs James Shadid and Kathi Holst, both members of the class of 1979, announced the news Thursday.

The university provided the following statement:

“We set out in this search to find the right person for this time and this moment for Bradley University. In Steve Standifird, we believe we have found that person. We know Steve will highlight and grow Bradley’s successes in faculty achievements and our students’ accomplishments in academics and athletics as he challenges the entire Bradley family to push the boundaries of what’s possible.” Presidential search co-chairs James Shadid and Kathi Holst

Standifird succeeds Gary R. Roberts, a 1970 Bradley graduate, who steps down May 31. Roberts announced his intent to retire last May.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that has at its core such a rich history of innovation and can-do spirit, a history that comes from the very founder of our university, Lydia Moss Bradley,” Standifird said.

Prior to joining Butler in 2014, Standifird served as dean of the business school at the University of Evansville. He previously held the positions of associate dean of graduate and professional programs and director of undergraduate programs, both at the University of San Diego.

“We believe that Dr. Standifird is the most qualified applicant. His strategic-planning experience, fundraising successes and his ideas for growth at Bradley University are all exceptional,” faculty members who served on the presidential search committee said. “We are excited about his leadership on campus, his availability to students and faculty, and his vision for our future.”

Standifird earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University before earning an MBA from Northwestern University, and a doctorate in organization studies from the University of Oregon.