Stepping into the shoes of law enforcement: Understanding why they do what they do

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Too often you see the fallout but you might not understand why an officer made the call. So on Wednesday the Peoria County Sheriff’s office gave the public a chance to learn why officers act the way that they do. Law enforcement opened their minds to community members at ICC and explained to them things may not be as clear cut as you think.

“There has been some terrible unfortunate situations and unfortunately sometimes the public looks at everyone under that same perspective, and think all officers are subject to that behavior,” said Peoria County Sheriff, Brian Asbell.

Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s office gathered Wednesday to talk one on one with the community, hoping to open a dialogue, and show them officers are everyday people, too.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to explain different scenarios and why this is done this way,” said Asbell.

Telly Wright of Washington, says he wanted to attend the event to break down any misconceptions he had about officers and learn how to build relationships.

“Me being a citizen, I’m understand the citizen’s perspective and point of view,” he said. “But now I’m trying to get the perspective of the actual officer.”

He says if law enforcement plan on having an event like this again, you should think of coming, because what he says what he learned was invaluable.

“For years I had a particular type of attitude and vision towards a police officer,” he said. “Just seeing it from this side, is just a little bit different.”

Asbell says as taxpayers, it is your right to know what goes on inside the sheriff’s office, and he hopes events like this help the community understand more about their community.

“Whether its dealing with any type of public crisis, if you do not have the buy in from the public, with your law enforcement agency, it’s not going to work,” said Asbell. “That’s the goal, we are going to continue to have these workshops on all different subject matters , just to have the dialogue and try to continue to build that trust.”

At this time the PCSO have not yet said if they will have another event like this in the future.