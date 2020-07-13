Sterling Family Restaurant comes down

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime Peoria staple has been demolished.

The Sterling Family Restaurant on Sterling Ave. has completely been torn down, leaving only the need for crews to clean up the rubble.

The restaurant operated for more than 30 years by Louie Trilikis and was started by Louie and his brother Pano. Louis Trilikis moved to Peoria in 1962 from Greece, following Pano.

The restaurant closed in late-December, after Louis Trilikis received a proclamation from Mayor Jim Ardis. Trilikis decided to retire and not renew the lease on the building.

