Sterling Family Restaurant receives proclamation from Mayor Jim Ardis after over 30 years in business

PEORIA, Ill. — Wednesday morning, Sterling Family Restaurant owner Louie Trilikis received a proclamation from Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, thanking him for having his business in Peoria for over 30 years.

Mayor Ardis, Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, and some of Louie’s family were all in attendance.

Trilikis moved to Peoria in 1962 from Greece, following his brother, Pano.

The brothers opened a snack shop

“The two brothers opened a snack shop and Louie worked there from 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and, following a quick nap, would then work from 5:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. painting the Murray Baker Bridge,” Mayor Ardis’ proclamation read.

The proclamation states Sterling Family Restaurant has become a favorite destination for homecooked meals and wonderful service.

Trilikis attributes his success to the love and support of his wife, Betty, and their two sons.

not renewing his building lease.

Sterling served many families over the years on its Sterling Avenue location across from Northwoods Mall. Among those who dined at Sterling is former president George W. Bush leading it to sometimes being referred to as "The place where George ate".

The building will be getting torn down after the lease runs out and the owners do not plan to relocate.

Trilikis said his favorite part of owning the restaurant was the people he got to meet in doing so. he said the business brought him happiness and added he hopes to see as many of his regulars as he can before closing his doors.