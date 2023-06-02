PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Steve Vai announced that he will be coming to the Civic Center Theater on July 27.

According to the Peoria Civic Center press release, over the past two years, Steve Vai released a new studio album titled Inviolate and a record titled Vai/Gashhe had been holding in his archive for three decades.

In support of the new studio album, he staged a successful tour of North America and two runs across Europe.

Vai shares, “The album was written and recorded in somewhat of a stream of consciousness in 1991 within perhaps a 2-week period as an answer to my desire to have a particular kind of music to listen to when I was riding my Harley Davison Motorcycle with my friends. One of those friends was John “Gash” Sombrotto, who is the powerful singer on this record. It’s reminiscent of a certain type of rock music I enjoyed as a teenager in the 1970’s. These recordings sat on the shelf for over 30 years and are being released now in 2023.”

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or can be purchased in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.