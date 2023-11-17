BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The principal of Stevenson Elementary School in Bloomington has received the honor of winning the Illinois Principal Association Elementary Principal of the Year for the Corn Belt Region.

Lynn Shook has been the principal at Stevenson Elementary since 2020 and previously served as the assistant principal at Bloomington Junior High beginning in 2013.

Shook said she was grateful to receive the award and acknowledged her fellow teachers and her students.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to have been named Elementary Principal of the Year for the Cornbelt region’” shared Shook, “I am surrounded by an incredible team of educators who work hard and care deeply for our students. Together, we make a positive impact on the lives of our students.”

District 87 Superintendent Dr. David Mouser said the entire district is fortunate to have Principal Shook as a part of its administrative team and applauds her as a remarkable school leader who prioritizes building a positive culture and high expectations.

Shook will move on to compete at the state level against the winners from the other 21 regions of the Illinois Principal Association.