STILL MISSING: ‘It just breaks me down every day he’s gone,’ sibling waits for his missing brother to come home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It will be exactly a year Friday since Jon’ Perry Hutcherson was last seen in the Taft Homes, then vanished.

His little brother, 13-year-old Anthony Hinton said he’s still waiting for him to come home.

“I love him,” Anthony said. “And I just wish this never happened to him. We use to go on trips and do a lot of stuff together. He was like one of my favorite people in the world and like it just breaks me down every day he’s gone.”

Lieutenant John Briggs is with the Peoria Police Department. He explains there’s is no evidence showing foul play or any indications that Jon’ Perry Hutcherson started a new life.

“We are going to continue to work the case. It’s not by any stretch of the imagination a cold case. I don’t care if it is a year old, two years old, or 10 years old, people don’t just vanish. Something had to happen and that’s our job to figure out what happened,” Briggs said.

Lt. Briggs said the department exhausted all its leads in the investigation. Investigators will be doing a case review next week, starting the process over. Lt. Briggs explains it’s possible new evidence will come from the review.

The 21-year-old and has been missing since the last Thanksgiving and the family says if you see him, to not approach him because he has schizophrenia. Instead, You are asked to call the Peoria Police Department.