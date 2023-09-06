PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — As the hunt nears its second week, cluemeisters and officials with the Pekin Marigold Festival say the medallion has not yet been found.

And, a Facebook post urged people to stay off the property of the Pekin Municipal Airport as the elusive token is not there.

According to the Pekin Chamber of Commerce’s website, the medallion hunt takes place at the end of August to give local detectives a chance to decipher clues and locate the medallion hidden somewhere on public property in Pekin.

“The clues carry double-meaning, veiled references, and carefully disguised hints all designed to bring out the ‘DaVinci Code’ enthusiast in us all,” the website states.

Here’s are the past three clues: 6, 7 and 8 so you sleuths and word hounds can find the elusive object.

6 – Continue studying for this endeavor; Symbols and signs from a conflict in 42; Outcomes horrific and destructive, Yet their flags so proudly flew. Throw in geography and history, Or topography and the study of what you see. This year it’s a matter of “all the above.” And a simple application of your ABC’s

7 – In one I gave you a place, Four spells what is a French derivative. Green is certainly not golf, And space can be prohibitive. I reserve the right to still hold back. Sending you all over the map. You can hear them as they pass you by Running circles, it’s nearly a wrap

8 – What was mine will soon be yours, A point I may not need to get across It’s an annual price we have to pay. From there it’s less a physical cost. Last Tuesday we looked at early sunshine, Traversing on to your waiting quest. Overheated, no longer standing tall? Go Abe’s score of paces to where it rests.

According to the Marigold Festival Event Program, the grand prize for finding the medallion this year is $1,500.

This year’s medallion was designed by Pekin Community High School student Olivia Torrey.