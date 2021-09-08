Stock+Field changes name to R.P. Home and Harvest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The next time you shop at Stock+Field, you may notice some changes.

This week, the company announced it is rebranding, including a new name.

Stock+Field will now be known as R.P. Home & Harvest.

Back in March, R.P. Lumber Company acquired all 22 Stock+Field locations after previous ownership entered bankruptcy.

Over the next 30 days, stores will undergo interior, exterior, and online rebranding.

“These stores have a decades-long tradition as being a part of the fabric of the community, and our intentions remain steadfast,” said Jason Plummer, Vice-President of R.P. Lumber and President of R.P. Home & Harvest. “We want R.P. Home & Harvest to be an extension of the culture of service we’ve cultivated at R.P. Lumber over the years,” he continued.

A representative with R.P. Home & Harvest said locally, changes could be seen as early as next week.

