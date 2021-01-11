Stock+Field closing all stores

EAGAN, Mn. (WMBD) — After 55 years in buisness Stock+Field will be closing all of its stores.

Formerly known as Big R Stores, Chairman and CEO Matthew F. Whebbe said that they were not immune to the many challeges of 2020.

Whebbe said they will be offering massive discounts as stores close. They also hope to reopen stores at some point in the future.

Of the 25 stores closing, two are located in Washington and Pekin.