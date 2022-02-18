PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police located a Peoria Park District truck that was stolen Thursday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m. Friday, Peoria Police responded to the 1900 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle. There, officers found the stolen 2011 White Ford F-250 unoccupied.

At this time, the case is still under investigation.

Those with any information on the case are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.