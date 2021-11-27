Stolen Vehicle crash sends one passenger to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near West Third and Sand Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, a stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car and came to rest in the yard of a residence at the location.

One juvenile passenger was transported to O.S.F. due to having trouble breathing. According to the press release, the patient’s condition has been stabilized.

The other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. There were no other serious injuries reported.

Peoria Police, Fire, and AMT responded to the crash, and it is under investigation by the Peoria Police Department traffic unit.