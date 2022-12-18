PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle.

According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.

The crash threw debris into the home striking a resident inside. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The city building inspector responded and cleared the house for continued habituation.

Witnesses told police they observed three male suspects exit the vehicle and flee on foot. Officers were not able to find them in a subsequent search.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Peoria Police Department (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.