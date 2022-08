PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks.

The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to retrieve it since then.

There is no information about the individuals who stole the vehicle at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.