Car stolen with baby inside found safe

PEORIA, Ill.– (UPDATE) Police are searching for a suspecting after recovering a stolen vehicle with an infant inside Sunday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m, Peoria Police responded to the 2400 block of N Dechman regarding a report of a stolen vehicle with an infant inside.

Police said a white minivan had been left running outside the house with a six-month-old infant inside.

Police report the driver exited the vehicle and went back inside the house to grab something when the suspect approached the minivan and noticed it was unlocked.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie, fled the area in the vehicle and left the minivan in the alley of the 300 block of E Gift.

The child was still inside the vehicle unharmed.

Police are asking anyone with information to call PPD at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

