PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Those brave enough to run errands on Thanksgiving will find a few shops still open.

All three Kroger locations on N. Sterling Avenue, W. Lake Avenue, and N. Lindbergh Drive will be open at regular hours but will close early at 3 p.m.

In addition, only 24-hour Walgreens will be open on Thanksgiving. Walgreens on W. War Memorial Drive will be open but the other Walgreens locations will not. Both CVS locations will also be open at regular hours. However, CVS on W. Main Street will close at 2 p.m. while CVS on N. Pear Tree Lane will close at 5 p.m.

Multiple chain and local restaurants will be open for those not cooking. Bollywood Bites is a new local establishment serving Indian cuisine. They are open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

A list of chains confirmed to have holiday hours can be found below:

Burger King

McDonald’s

Wendy’s

Taco Bell

Jack in the Box

Hardee’s

Popeyes

Krispy Kreme

Domino’s

Papa John’s

Pizza Hut

Little Ceasars

Coffee hounds will also be able to get their fix. Starbucks and Dunkin’ will be open for the holiday.