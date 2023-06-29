PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe weather was expected to hit central Illinois on Thursday with the chance for strong straight line winds and baseball-sized hail in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported that storms coming from Missouri and Iowa could pose a threat for “scattered very large hail and widespread damaging winds which in spots could exceed 80 mph. A few tornadoes will also be possible. Best timing of these storms will be 11:30 a.m. west of the Illinois River to 3 p.m. east of Interstate 57.

On a plus side, it’s possible the smokey conditions from the wildfires in Canada could improve due to the storms. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-80s to the low 90s.

As the storms went through central Illinois, residents reported multiple downed power lines and broken tree branches.

Below are some pictures from viewers and listeners on what they saw throughout the area.

  • Apple-sized hail from Congerville
  • Downed tree near Dunlap
  • Downed tree on Clinton Boulevard in Bloomington
  • Tree down along Clinton Boulevard in Bloomington
  • minor storm damage in Springfield, Ill. on June 29, 2023
  • A rain gauge in Dunlap, Ill. as of 1:15 p.m. on June 29, 2023 as strong storms roll through the area.
  • A tree branch blocks the road at the intersection of School and Lincoln streets in Nomrall on June 29, 2023.
  • Multiple reports of trees down around Peoria County, like this one on Smithville Road. Highway Department crews are out clearing them from the roadways. Watch for their vehicles as well as debris. (taken from the highway department’s Facebook page).