PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe weather was expected to hit central Illinois on Thursday with the chance for strong straight line winds and baseball-sized hail in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported that storms coming from Missouri and Iowa could pose a threat for “scattered very large hail and widespread damaging winds which in spots could exceed 80 mph. A few tornadoes will also be possible. Best timing of these storms will be 11:30 a.m. west of the Illinois River to 3 p.m. east of Interstate 57.

On a plus side, it’s possible the smokey conditions from the wildfires in Canada could improve due to the storms. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-80s to the low 90s.

As the storms went through central Illinois, residents reported multiple downed power lines and broken tree branches.

Below are some pictures from viewers and listeners on what they saw throughout the area.