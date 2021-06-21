Storm cleanup expected to take up to two weeks in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms in Pekin over the weekend downed power lines, split trees in half, and even deflated the giant Avanti’s Dome.

Brian Wonders, manager of Avanti’s Dome Events & Sports Center, said insurance will assess the damage by the end of the week. He said the banquet hall and outdoor ball fields are fine, and the dome is just “one part” of the complex.

“It was a crushing blow to drive by and see that [the dome] was gone,” said Pekin Mayor Mark Luft, who also serves as the 91st District State Representative.

Brett Olson, the city’s operations supervisor, said the south side of Pekin was hit the hardest.

“I guess it could be worse, it could have been the whole town. Parts of the north were hit, but nowhere near as bad as the south side of town,” he said.

Olson said dispatch received 45 calls and 40 texts for help, and they are still assessing damages. He said he hopes everything will be cleaned up by the Fourth of July.

“That’s our plan anyways, we’re gonna work overtime and everything just make sure everything gets done as quick as we can,” he said.

Luft said a team of local tree trimmers took it upon themselves to help out Pekin’s street crew clean up the mess.

“It keeps the community moving forward, help build us and most of all, it provides the people in this community a sense of the community,” he said.