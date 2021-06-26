Storm closes I55 ‘indefinitely’ until road repairs can be made

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Dirivers on I55 will need to find an alternate way of travel as the road is closed indefinetly.

The Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning that approximately 10 fire, ems and police agencies were on the scene of four people trapped in the water.

Courtesy of The Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department Facebook page

All four were recovered, and able to walk to ambulances where they were transported to the hospital.

Also in the area, one resident and a dog were evacuated due to flooding.

The department is reminding drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”