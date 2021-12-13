Storm damage causes salt dome to collapse

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD)–We’re following up on Friday night’s severe weather which devastated multiple states in the Mississippi Valley all the way from Arkansas to Kentucky and Illinois.

Locally, thunderstorm winds were strong enough to have the Tazewell County highway department’s salt dome collapse and break a billboard on interstate 155. Tazewell County Emergency Management recorded 85 mph winds as storms pushed through.

Crews are now cleaning up the rubble from what was left of the building.

Lincoln’s National Weather Service continues to have survey damage here at home and in areas hit harder by Friday’s severe weather.

“We did send a crew down to the Paducah National Weather Service yesterday to help with damage surveys down there as well. There’s quite a bit more damage further south obviously and we’re helping with those offices to help support them as well,” said NWS Lincoln Meteorologist In Charge Ryan Knutsvig.

Many of the stronger storms found in our state were located south of our viewing area.

We’ll continue to follow updates as surveyed damage reports come in.

Here is where to check out the event summary form the National Weather Service.