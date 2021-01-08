Storm debris collection in City of Peoria to begin Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Following reports of downed trees, limbs and braches throughout the city, storm debris collection will begin Friday, Jan. 8 and continue through the weekend and into the following week.

The severe winter weather that resulted in the last week of December caused damage and as part of the post-storm recovery efforts, Public Works’ full focus will shift to collecting debris across the city.



A map with pre-established routes and status updates can be found here. Residents can track the status of their route to determine if the collection is incomplete, in progress, or complete.