Early morning reports across the area.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On September 18th the Storm Prediction Center issued an Enhanced Risk of storms for west Central Illinois. Storms would begin for the area after sunset and continue overnight. A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued overnight. Wind damage, hail, and heavy rain were all reported overnight.

Hail:

Normal- 1.00″

Kewanee- 1.00″

Farmington- 1.00″

Cazenovia- 1.00″

While many parts of Central Illinois saw storms, many of the impacts were along and north of I-74. Bureau County saw a tornado warning issued at around 10:38pm. Outside of Bradford a grain bin, propane tank, and multiple power lines and utility poles were reported to be down. Power outages and downed tree limbs were a common report across the area overnight. Locally in Peoria there were many reports of trees and limbs down across the city. Power lines were also downed from high winds within the city. In LeRoy, winds were strong enough to topple a utility pole.

Wind:

Normal- 60 mph

Farmington- 55 mph

Further east in Mclean county there were multiple reports of road flooding. At one point it was confirmed there was a motorist stranded in the waters.

Rain:

Normal- 2.70″

Chillicothe- 1.13″

Bloomington- 1.96″

Washington- 1.56″

Goodfield- 1.47″

Eureka- 1.00″

Metamora- 1.04″