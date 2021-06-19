Storms cause damage in Western and Central Illinois

UPDATE 1:24 A.M.– A pole is reported down on the Manito Blacktop near the Mackinac Bridge. There is also more reports of power poles snapped in Fulton County near Norris.

UPDATE 1:11 A.M.: A viewer is reporting a large tree has fallen on cars in Pekin. More damage reports of trees down throughout the storm’s path are being reported.

Power Outage Update

Creve Coeur 560, North Pekin 872, Pekin 2,793

UPDATE 12:50 A.M. : Power outages are now being reported in Peoria and Tazewell Counties. There are 120 outages in Glasford and 2,000 without power in the Pekin area. 562 outages are reported in Creve Coeur.

PEORIA, Ill. — A line of severe weather is currently rolling through Western and Central Illinois and are leaving damage behind.

The National Weather Service has received a report of a barn being destroyed in Knox County near London Mills. There are also reports of downed power lines and snapped trees north of Abingdon on Route 41.

As of 12:15 a.m. the Ameren Outage Map shows 4,447 customers without power in Knox County and 1,345 customers without power in Fulton County. That includes about 2,000 customers in Canton with no power and about 40 in Fairview.

Fulton County ESDA is asking everyone to avoid traveling in North Fulton County due to numerous trees down in the Norris and Fairview area. Crews report a tree on the road on Illinois 9 west of Canton.

This story will be updated.