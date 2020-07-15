Storms cause wall collapse at Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday’s storms are to blame for a partial home collapse in Peoria.
Fire crews and Ameren officials responded to the home at 2709 W. Richards Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. to secure the area. A firefighter on the scene said the heavy rains caused the damage.
The homeowner said the wall collapse affected his basement and laundry room.
We have a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.
