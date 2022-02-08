BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders with the American Red Cross said bad winter weather has had a negative impact on their blood donations, and supply, since the beginning of the year.

“Over the course of 2022 already, nationally, we’ve canceled over 600 blood drives, and had 22,000 units of blood lost, that we haven’t been able to collect because of those canceled blood drives,” said Caleb Liggin, Account Manager with the American Red Cross.

Staff with the Red Cross are asking people to consider donating so in emergency situations, people such as accident victims, cancer patients, new mothers experiencing complicated childbirths and more have access to blood product transfusions without delay.

“The less blood inventory that we have, the less we have available to be able to provide, especially in an emergency situation, so it does really seriously impact us with that, we just have to be kind of careful with how we use the blood that we have now, and where we’re sending it, and when we’re sending it,” said Liggin.

Liggin added, having a good supply of blood is important, as is having a constant stream of donors.

“Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, red cells are good for 42 days, they have a shelf life of 42 days, and a whole blood donor can donate every 56 days… the blood that you donate, is going to get used before you’re able to donate again,” said Liggin.

Liggin said the Red Cross has drives in Bloomington and Peoria regularly, and havs fixed sites in both cities, open every day for people to donate, they just ask those wishing to donate to make an appointment before you head over.

To make an appointment, Liggin said the best thing to do is call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org to see what blood drives are in the area that work with your schedule.

To find out if you are eligible to donate blood, call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and ask to speak with their eligibility line.