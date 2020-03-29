Storms uproot trees, cause minor damage in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)–A strong line of storms rolled through central Illinois Saturday night, leaving behind some damage.

Trees, phone lines and fences were all victims to powerful storms Saturday night in south Peoria/Bartonville area neighborhoods.

“I was being a guy. I was out looking at it, listening to the rain,” said Peoria resident, Paul Archibald Jr.

Paul Archibald Jr. who lives off of Pleasant Street in South Peoria saw a tree land just inches from his home.

“I saw a wall of water come down, all the way down. I look over and see the tree leans back and then it falls. Falls right on top of my truck. I’m freaking then. When I see the tree coming this way, I’m freaking because I’m like it’s going to hit the house, hit where I am at. It didn’t, it hit the truck. Three seconds after that it stopped, completely gone like nothing had happened,” Archibald Jr. said.

Just a few houses down, similar damage was also caused in Archibald’s neighborhood; downed trees and lines in a neighbor’s yard.

In Bartonville, the National Weather Service confirmed an F0-F1 tornado caused damage to a Bartonville resident’s backyard.

Paul Archibald said although he no longer has a tree, he’s thankful it wasn’t a lot worse.

“Nobody got hurt, everybody’s safe. In times like this, you got to look at your family and everything else more than material possessions. I just thank God that nothing happened to us and it just made my faith in God even stronger,” Archibald said.