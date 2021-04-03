Stove culprit of house fire in Peoria early Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents has been displaced after an unattended stove caused $10,000 in damage to a home Saturday morning.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Tracy Street in Peoria at approximately 5:44 a.m.

Upon arrival, responders found light smoke and a fire in the rear of the house, which was put out in three minutes.

One person was inside and asleep, but was brought outside and did not require medical attention.

The department later determined the fire was started by unattended food left on the stove, and the kitchen consequently suffered fire damage and smoke damage was prevalent throughout the rest of the home.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents. No firefighters or civilians were injured.