Strategic Planning Committee reviews position statement that determines racism as a public health crisis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department’s Strategic Planning Committee reviewed a Peoria health department position statement on racism Thursday.

The position statement recognizes the negative impact racism has on the health of some residence in Peoria County.

Strategic Planning Committee Chair Joyce Harant said they are more aware of these disparities with COVID-19, though the problem has existed for some time.

“We are more aware with COVID and we’ve been aware of the health disparities for people of color in Peoria County for a while, but I think it is all during this time period coming to greater awareness,” Harant said. “We are seeing this really as a public health crisis.”

The position statement also recommends taking action to support health equity and make healthcare more affordable for everyone.

The position statement will go to the Peoria Board of Health for approval during their next meeting July 20.

