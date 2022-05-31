MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer is almost here, and that means strawberry season is underway in Central Illinois.

Nic Roth from Roth Countryside Produce in Morton said he has started to pick berries this week.

Roth said the recent rounds of rain have really helped his berries flourish.

“It’s a short season. We usually have about 25 to 30 days of picking strawberries. When they’re in season, you want to get them while you can,” said Roth.

Roth Countryside Produce is not the only spot in the area with strawberries.

Here is a list of some of the local strawberry farms: