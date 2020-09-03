Straza announces he wants to battle for Bloomington’s Ward 5

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s another candidate in the running for Bloomington’s city council.

Mike Straza, current member of the city’s zoning board says he’s jumping in the race with a focus on developing small businesses. He also says he wants to advance infrastructure, and strengthening the community.

“I’m a good listener, I like to listen, I want to hear people’s point of view,” said Straza. “From hearing those views, I want to dig into the facts. Look into what I need to understand form individuals, and then also what are the policies, and is it something that we need to change.”

Ward 5 is currently represented by Joni Painter who’s served since 2014.

At this time painter has not decided if she will be running again.