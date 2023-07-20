STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A Streator man was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.

According to a press release by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob T. Jaszemski, 34, was arrested on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail pending a bond hearing on Friday.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division investigated this case with assistance from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau, the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Streator Police Department.

The release also stated that there may be further charges filed at a later time as the investigation continues.