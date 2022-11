STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sherriff’s Office investigators arrested James Palko II for four counts of possession of child pornography on Nov. 17 after a months-long investigation into child exploitation.

According to a Sheriff’s office press release, Palko is being held at LaSalle County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled in court on Nov. 18 for a bond hearing.

Further charges may be filed later as investigations continue.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.