Streator man arrested for dissemination of child pornography

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 officials arrested a man for Dissemination of Child Pornography on Thursday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, 41-year-old Ryan P. Cook of Streator was arrested for two counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Several agencies executed a search warrant on Cook’s house and located several child pornography files were located and observed being shared on multiple electronic devices.

Illinois State Police Investigators, Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, US Secret Service, and the Illinois Attorney General’s High-Tech Crimes Bureau executed a search warrant.

Cook is being held at LaSalle County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000, 10% to apply bond.

The investigation is ongoing.