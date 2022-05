LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Streator man has been arrested after a reported hit-and-run crash in LaSalle.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez for failure to report an accident/death- a class 1 felony.

Officers found Benitez at a resident in Streator, before transporting him to the LaSalle County Jail.

His bond has been set at $200,000.