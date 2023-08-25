OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Streator man has been booked into the LaSalle County Jail for allegedly possessing child pornography.

LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said Lamar J. Eichhorn, 45, was arrested on one count of possession of child porn.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office were assisted by the Streator Police Department, LaSalle County States Attorneys Office, and the Illinois Attorney Generals Office High Tech Crimes Bureau.

Eichhorn appeared in court Friday where his bond was set at $10,000.

Investigators with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.