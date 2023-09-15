STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — Streator police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old man.

Acting through the Illinois State Police’s Endangered Missing Person advisory, the department is asking for assistance in finding Burton Kelley. He is a White man, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 225 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

Burton was last seen driving a purple 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with an Illinois Army Veteran License Plate TOPK-GI

Streator police say Kelley has a condition that places him in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Burton Kelley should contact the Streator Police Department at: 815-844-0911, or call 911.