UPDATE (7:58 p.m.) — The road has been reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have blocked off the northbound lanes of North University Street near West Northmoor Road after a two-vehicle crash.

According to Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada, the crash happened around 7 p.m. and involved two cars. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.