PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three businesses created one home base for all health and fitness needs in Peoria.

“We needed community, we needed togetherness and so there were three very similar businesses on the same road,” said Sculpt Mode Bootcamp owner, Michelin Maloof.

The Base features The House of Barbell, Sculpt Mode Bootcamp, and The Yard Peoria.

The new facility is located along Sommer St. in Peoria.

Owners held the official grand opening celebration on Sunday with ribbon-cutting, local vendors, and food.

Maloof said the idea of coming together began during the pandemic.

“The Yard provides baseball, they provide fun different things for families. Then we have the House of Barbell which provides that warehouse type of gym, and then we have group fitness classes here, so it’s a little something for everyone,” said Maloof.

The goal of the Base, Maloof said, is to continue to raise the bar and encourage others to do so as well. She said working goes beyond physicality, it’s also the art of pushing yourself.

“When others believe in you, then you believe in yourself, and that’s the benefit of the group aspect,” said Maloof.

Co-manager of House of Barbell, Joey O’Brien, said with this one-stop base, more opportunities arise for the whole family.

“If you’re taking your son down for batting practice down at the Yard, you can still come over to sculpt mode or the house to get a workout in while you’re waiting for them to finish up practice. We want to offer them an option to get everything done at the same place,” said O’Brien.