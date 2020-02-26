Streator woman dies in crash

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead in Fall River Township, officials said Wednesday.

LaSalle County Coroner’s Office-Chief Deputy Rich Ploch said the sheriff’s office responded to the accident on E 22 Rd at 6:22 a.m. According to preliminary reports, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The truck began to spin and was struck by a southbound Ford truck.

The Chevrolet pickup truck driver was identified as 55-year-old Lori A. Szafranski, of Streator.

The truck driver, 25-year-old Ronald F. Soderstrom of Danville, was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Officials from the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.