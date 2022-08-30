NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Campus police at Illinois State University are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, ISU Police received reports of two sexual assaults, one in Cardinal Court and one in Watterson Towers. On Monday, police received a report of another sexual assault in Watterson Towers that also occurred over the weekend.

Police said these three incidents are unrelated and each have different suspects. One suspect has been arrested thus far.

While the attacks are not connected, ISU Police said on Facebook that all of these incidents highlight the serious issues surrounding consent, as well as the use of coercive tactics by some individuals to gain consent for sex.

The Facebook post also highlighted resources that victims of sexual assault have available to them, both on a national level and on campus.

Any ISU student who needs to report a sexual assault can learn how at ISU’s Title IX Office website.