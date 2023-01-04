LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022.

According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November.

True Value Hardware was burglarized on five occasions between Nov. 18 and Jan. 4. Out of those five incidents, two were successful. The other three were interrupted by police or store employees.

DaT Bar was burglarized early morning on Nov. 19 but nothing was reported missing.

Mounce Automotive reported their change machine stolen over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police are asking for information from the public to solve these crimes. Any Ring doorbells or other devices that may have captured anything on Dec. 25 from 9:30 -10:30 p.m. and again on Jan 4 between the hours of 2:30 – 3:30 a.m. are encouraged to share. The public may call the Lexington Police Department or the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to leave any information. Any information may be left anonymously.

Lexington Police non-emergency phone number is 309-365-3871 ext. 102.