String of stolen cars in Twin Cities, police remind common sense

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A string of car thieves targeting Twin Cities residents and police are seeing a trend as the weather gets colder and people leave their cars running.

It’s the time of year temperatures are colder, and for most people, driving to work in a freezing cold car isn’t a popular idea. Many people may use the remote start or simply leave their cars running to warm them up while doing something else.

However, the Normal Police Department believes you should think twice before turning the key in the ignition.

Police in Normal and Bloomington are reminding people to be on alert after eight cars were reported stolen in less than 48 hours, Wednesday into Thursday.

Normal resident Wedni Fleming said she was a victim herself.

“Our two cars were stolen right out of our garage,” Fleming said.

Fleming said it was partially her fault as it is usually part of her regular routine to make sure the garage door closes before going inside. But, when she woke up Wednesday morning, both of her cars were nowhere to be found.

“That night before the burglary I did not check, so garage door went down, hit the car and went right back up so the garage door was left open overnight,” Fleming said.

Fleming said she had no idea who the suspects were and why she’d be a target. Community Services Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said most of the time, people see an opportunity to steal and go for it.

“These weren’t people that were specifically targeted, it was just a crime of opportunity, if the vehicle is running some people see it as an easy vehicle to steal,” Park said.

Park said they’ve recovered five of the missing eight cars and so far no damage has been reported.

“Most of the vehicles are being taken for joyriding and what we tell people is make sure your garage door is closed, don’t leave valuables in your vehicle,” Park said.

For Fleming, she said it’s a learning experience that could have been a lot worse.

“I couldn’t sleep that night, so I was on the couch and there was just a door between me and the garage,” Fleming said. “I’m always going check and I’m never going to leave my keys in my car, I had left my billfold in the car, I won’t be doing those things.”

Fleming said despite the wallet being left in the car, nothing was taken besides purchases at a drive-thru and a gas station.

Normal Police said most of the suspects in this case are juveniles and so far, multiple arrests have been made.