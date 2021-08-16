Striping on Main Street in East Peoria begins Monday

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced rolling lane closures on Main Street from north of I-74 to Highview Road in East Peoria begins Aug. 16.

The roads will be closed to complete pavement marking and are expected to last one week.

Traveling through this area could be delayed, so drivers should plan additional time and it is important to consider alternative routes.

When driving in a work zone, paying attention to signs is critical; obeying posted speed limits, avoiding using phones, and being alert to machinery and workers are also recommended.

For more information on IDOT construction details, click here.