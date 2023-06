(WMBD) PEORIA Ill- We just wrapped up National Stroke Awareness month, but that doesn’t mean its prevalence just goes away… The CDC reports that nearly 800,000 people have a stroke in the United States each year. On todays Ask the Doc, we had Dr. Deepak Nair — a neurologist with OSF healthcare’s Illinois Neurological Institute– on to talk with us about how to look out for a stroke. Take a look.

Foor more information on stroke awareness click here.