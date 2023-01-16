PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two juveniles have been arrested in a strong-arm robbery investigation near Jefferson and Cornhill Street.

According to a Peoria police press release, the victim told police he was attacked by two men who robbed him of personal property before sustaining minor injuries.

Officers noticed three males in the area. When approached, all three immediately fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects. The 16-year-old juvenile had a handgun on his person with an extended magazine. The 17-year-old dropped a .223 rifle during the foot chase. They were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The third suspect was not located.

The strong-armed robbery is still under investigation. The two juveniles were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, and possession of a handgun under 21 years of age.