Severe thunderstorm causes power outages in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois is reporting several local counties experiencing power outages as a severe thunderstorm hits the area.
Customers without service:
Peoria County — 6,806
Knox County — 2,951
Tazewell County — 3,023
Fulton County — 1,419
Woodford County — 563
Putnam County — 1,080
McLean County — 1,405
Livingston County — 25
These numbers will be updated as the storm moves throughout the state.
