Severe thunderstorm causes power outages in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois is reporting several local counties experiencing power outages as a severe thunderstorm hits the area.

Customers without service:

Peoria County — 6,806

Knox County — 2,951

Tazewell County — 3,023

Fulton County — 1,419

Woodford County — 563

Putnam County — 1,080

McLean County — 1,405

Livingston County — 25

These numbers will be updated as the storm moves throughout the state.

