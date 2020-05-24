Strong storms leave damage throughout Woodford County

PANOLA, Ill. (WYZZ/WMBD)–Strong storms rolled through central Illinois Saturday afternoon, producing hail, strong winds and even a tornado leaving damage throughout Woodford County.

Sheds, electrical lines, and trampolines are all victims in Saturday’s strong storms that rolled through Woodford County. Homeowners in Panola say a neighbor’s horse barn was destroyed in what they say was a tornado that ripped through town around 2p.m. on Saturday.

“The wind just started coming over the top of the house basically,” said Panola resident, Mike McCumsey.

The storm tore up through Germantown Hills to Panola, lasting around five minutes total, but witnesses say it was very powerful.

“It was just like a big wind gust and we could see it coming a couple minutes before it hit,” McCumsey said.

“Fast storm came through quick,” said Germantown Hills resident, Jake Froehlich.

Mike McCumsey says he and his wife were home maybe five minutes before this storm rolled in, destroying their neighbor’s horse shed and scattering debris throughout their yard.

“Two or three pieces were out in the field there and another two to three pieces were way out on the other side of the field over there,” McCumsey said.

Jake Froehlich says he heard large winds and advised his wife and kids to move to the basement. The winds so strong it made their kid’s trampoline fly and caused minor damage to their home.

“We looked in the backyard and there our trampoline was over in the neighbor’s yard and so our daughter, she was crying she was sad about her trampoline,” Froehlich said.

Both men say fortunately no one was hurt and they’re thankful the damage wasn’t as harmful as it could have been. They say before and after the storm, it looked as if nothing happened.