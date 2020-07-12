Strong storms stir up memories for Chillicothe grandma

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD)– Crews worked overnight to restore power for thousands of homes after a series of storms hit the area Saturday night.

Storms hit multiple counties, including Peoria, Tazwell, and Wooodford. It brought strong winds and hail.

Lisa Dean, a grandma of three lives in Chillicothe and said she was out on in the middle of the storm with her grand-kids.

Dean said she was taking her grandkids for ice cream when the storm ramped up. Dean took video and chased the storm with her grandkids.

She said having the kids for the weekend was a blast and she was glad to make lifelong memories with the boys.

“You know, you try to think of things to do with your grandkids and you try to think of stuff to do especially now with the way our communities are,” Dean said. “For them to be here with grandma in her little urban farm, and to be able to go storm chasing, we weren’t hurting anybody, we were having a great time and just being creative with finding things to do with your kids.”

Lisa Dean said her three grandsons, Jackson, Logan and J.P. enjoyed their time with grandma and they weren’t scared in the middle of the storms.

