Picture of Wednesday’s fire, courtesy of City of Bloomington – Fire on Facebook

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Firefighters Union posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they had dispatched at least nine emergency vehicles to a structure fire at Market and Lee streets.

Arriving units reported to an active fire on the third floor of the building just after 6:30 a.m. Smoke and fire were visible upon arrival.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Bloomington Firefighters Union updated their Facebook post to reflect that units were pulling out to initiate a defensive operation.

This story will be updated.