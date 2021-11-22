Structure fire at Whiskey Dixie’s in Farmington closes Fort Street to traffic

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A large structure fire has the Fulton County ESDA advising people to avoid the area of Fort Street in Farmington.

The fire itself is on North Cone Street, near Reed’s Park in downtown Farmington. The bar is also in the same building as O’Brian’s Parkside Deli and Diner.

According to the Farmington Police Department Facebook page, people are advised to stay away from the area that has been impacted.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring more information as it becomes available.